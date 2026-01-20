8 rescued from Gwinnett apartment fire, 26 apartments impacted

The Brief Fire broke out just before midnight at the Cortland Apartments off Herrington Road Eight people rescued; three treated on scene and released, no serious injuries 26 units affected; Red Cross and emergency management assisting families



An overnight fire at an apartment complex in Gwinnett County displaced dozens of families but caused no serious injuries, according to fire officials.

What we know:

The fire broke out just before midnight at the Cortland Apartments off Herrington Road. Crews with Gwinnett Fire & Emergency Services arrived to find heavy smoke and fire conditions, with residents trapped on upper floors.

Firefighters rescued eight people from the building. Three residents were evaluated by medical crews at the scene and released, and no life-threatening injuries were reported. No firefighters were hurt during the rescues.

Officials said 26 apartment units were impacted by the fire.

Capt. Ryan McGiboney with Gwinnett Fire & Emergency Services said crews immediately shifted into rescue mode upon arrival.

"There was obvious smoke, fire conditions as well, as well as people that were trapped on upper floors," McGiboney said. "Our crews went into rescue mode, we were able to make eight rescues. Out of those eight rescues, three people were checked by medical crews and released, no life-threatening injuries sustained, thank goodness."

What's next:

The Red Cross and Gwinnett County Emergency Management are assisting displaced residents with temporary housing and other needs. The cause of the fire and where it originated remain under investigation.