78-year-old killed crossing Danielsville Road in Athens

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department (ACCPD) responded to a pedestrian and vehicle collision near the intersection of Danielsville Road and Fernwood Court at around 6:26 p.m. Dec. 27.

The initial findings from ACCPD's investigation revealed that Jewell Jarrells, a 78-year-old male from Athens, was crossing Danielsville Road towards J.J. Harris Elementary School when he was struck by a 2013 Chrysler 200. The vehicle, driven by a 55-year-old female also from Athens, was traveling northbound on Danielsville Road.

As of now, no charges have been filed, but the incident remains under active investigation by ACCPD. Authorities are urging anyone who witnessed the pedestrian along the roadway or has any information about the incident to come forward. Senior Police Officer Tilley can be reached at Dustin.Tilley@accgov.com or 762-400-7355, while Sergeant Schulte is available at Robert.Schulte@accgov.com or 762-400-7093.

This unfortunate incident marks the 20th fatal crash resulting in 21 fatal injuries in 2023, highlighting the need for continued attention to road safety.



