75-year-old Bartow woman found severely beaten, man arrested

The Brief Deputies found 75-year-old Lillie Armour severely beaten during a welfare check. Dexter Armour, 51, was arrested after becoming aggressive with deputies. He faces obstruction and aggravated assault charges, with more possible.



A 51-year-old man was arrested late Saturday after Barrow County sheriff’s deputies conducting a welfare check found a 75-year-old woman severely beaten inside a home on Tanners Bridge Road, authorities said.

What we know:

Deputies were called to 261 Tanners Bridge Road around 11:22 p.m. on Sept. 13 after family members said they had not heard from Lillie Armour, 75. When deputies arrived, they encountered Dexter Armour at the front door. He became aggressive, prompting a brief struggle before he was detained, according to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.

Once inside, deputies found Ms. Armour unable to reach the door and appearing to have been severely beaten. She received aid at the scene; officials did not immediately release her condition.

Dexter Armour was taken to the Barrow County Detention Center and charged with three counts of willful obstruction and aggravated assault. Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues, the sheriff’s office said.

What's next:

The case remains active. Further details will be released as they become available, according to the agency.