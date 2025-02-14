74-year-old South Carolina collapses at Atlanta airport; CBP officers come to rescue

article

The Brief Mary Mallette, 74, collapsed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a 15-hour flight from Johannesburg. CBP Supervisor Joe Manor and Officer Billy Graham provided life-saving assistance using CPR and an AED. CBP officers visited Mallette in the hospital, emphasizing their ongoing support and care.



A 74-year-old South Carolina woman got to spend Valentine’s Day with those who saved her.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers who saved her went to visit her in the hospital.

What we know:

Mary Mallette, a 74-year-old resident of Charleston, South Carolina, experienced a medical emergency at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on January 5. She had just arrived from Johannesburg, South Africa, following a 15-hour flight when she collapsed near the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) primary inspection area. CBP Supervisor Joe Manor was the first to assess her condition, and Officer Billy Graham, a CBP officer and 22-year Army veteran, quickly responded by alerting Atlanta Fire and Rescue and retrieving emergency medical equipment, including an automated external defibrillator (AED).

What we don't know:

The cause of Mallette’s medical emergency has not fully been disclosed.

Timeline:

The incident occurred shortly after 8 a.m. on January 5. As Graham provided basic life support, Mallette became unresponsive and lost her pulse. He began performing CPR while Manor applied the AED. Shortly after, Mallette regained a pulse and began breathing on her own as Atlanta Fire Emergency Medical Services arrived. She was later treated at an Atlanta-area hospital before being discharged to continue her recovery at home.

What they're saying:

"Military combat life-saver training and concurrent retraining by CBP EMTs was instrumental in our life-saving response," said Officer Graham. John Quintana, Acting Atlanta Area Port Director, added, "Customs and Border Protection officers are trained for many responses. Their life-saving actions are a testament to the service and care CBP delivers."

The backstory:

CBP officers and agriculture specialists stationed at the nation’s ports of entry play a critical role in border security. Their duties include screening international travelers and cargo for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit goods, and prohibited agricultural products that could pose threats to public safety and economic stability.

CBP officers Manor and Graham visit Ms. Mellette and her daughter at an Atlanta area hospital (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

What's next:

At the request of the Mallette family, the CBP officers visited her in the hospital, highlighting the ongoing support and care provided by the officers. Mallette is now recovering at home, and the incident underscores the importance of emergency preparedness and training for CBP officers.