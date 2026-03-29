67-year-old severely beaten in LaGrange attack, police say

The Brief LaGrange police are investigating after a 67-year-old man was badly beaten on the street. L.B. "Buddy" Hubbard was airlifted to a hospital with severe injuries to his head and face. Authorities are still looking for the suspected attacker.



A 67-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital with severe injuries to his head and face after being beaten on Turner Street, police said.

What we know:

LaGrange police officers responded to the 120 block of Turner Street and found L.B. "Buddy" Hubbard badly beaten.

Hubbard was airlifted to a Columbus hospital and was unable to give a statement to police about the attack.

Witnesses told police they saw a Black male punching and stomping on Hubbard’s head while he was lying limp on the ground.

The man was described as being in his late 30s to early 40s, wearing a white shirt and grey sweatpants with dreadlocks, police said. He was last seen walking toward 150 Turner Street.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Horseman at 706-883-2658.

Callers can remain anonymous through the Tip411 system.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said what led up to the attack.