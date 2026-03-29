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67-year-old severely beaten in LaGrange attack, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 29, 2026 2:06pm EDT
LaGrange
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • LaGrange police are investigating after a 67-year-old man was badly beaten on the street.
    • L.B. "Buddy" Hubbard was airlifted to a hospital with severe injuries to his head and face.
    • Authorities are still looking for the suspected attacker.

LAGRANGE, Ga. - A 67-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital with severe injuries to his head and face after being beaten on Turner Street, police said. 

What we know:

LaGrange police officers responded to the 120 block of Turner Street and found L.B. "Buddy" Hubbard badly beaten.

Hubbard was airlifted to a Columbus hospital and was unable to give a statement to police about the attack.

Witnesses told police they saw a Black male punching and stomping on Hubbard’s head while he was lying limp on the ground.

The man was described as being in his late 30s to early 40s, wearing a white shirt and grey sweatpants with dreadlocks, police said. He was last seen walking toward 150 Turner Street. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Horseman at 706-883-2658.

Callers can remain anonymous through the Tip411 system.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said what led up to the attack. 

The Source: Information in this report comes from the LaGrange Police Department. 

LaGrangeCrime and Public SafetyNews