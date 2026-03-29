67-year-old severely beaten in LaGrange attack, police say
LAGRANGE, Ga. - A 67-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital with severe injuries to his head and face after being beaten on Turner Street, police said.
What we know:
LaGrange police officers responded to the 120 block of Turner Street and found L.B. "Buddy" Hubbard badly beaten.
Hubbard was airlifted to a Columbus hospital and was unable to give a statement to police about the attack.
Witnesses told police they saw a Black male punching and stomping on Hubbard’s head while he was lying limp on the ground.
The man was described as being in his late 30s to early 40s, wearing a white shirt and grey sweatpants with dreadlocks, police said. He was last seen walking toward 150 Turner Street.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Horseman at 706-883-2658.
Callers can remain anonymous through the Tip411 system.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not said what led up to the attack.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the LaGrange Police Department.