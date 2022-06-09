61-year-old man sucker punched in Brooklyn dies five days later

A 61-year-old man who was sucker-punched in the head and knocked unconscious while walking along a street in Bedford-Stuyvesant died five days later, the NYPD announced Thursday.

Victor Vega of Lexington Avenue in Brooklyn was seen on surveillance video walking alongside and talking with two suspects when one of them suddenly punched him in the head and knocked him to the ground.

One of the suspects then rummaged through Vega's pockets before handing something to the other suspect.

Vega was rushed to Kings County Hospital on May 25. He was pronounced dead on May 30.

Police were investigating the assault as a homicide.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or submit tips onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.