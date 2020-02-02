61-year-old Georgia man with dementia found after Mattie's Call

Police in Clayton County have found a missing 61-year-old man after a night of searching.

Jonathan Law has been missing after walking away from a gas station Saturday afternoon.

Saturday night, Officials issued a Mattie's Call for Jonathan Law. The call has now been canceled.

According to police, the 61-year-old was last seen Saturday afternoon walking away from a parked vehicle at a Chevron gas station on the 5100 block of Highway 42 in Forest Park.

Police say Law suffers from dementia.

He was last seen wearing a sweatshirt with "New York" on the front, dark blue sweatpants, and grey and orange Nikes. He also was wearing a hospital bracelet.