6 people injured after car crashed head-on into MARTA bus, officials say

A MARTA bus driver and five others are injured after a car slammed head-on into the bus overnight in DeKalb County.

The crash happened at around 11:45 p.m. on Clifton Springs Road near Aylesbury Loop.

MARTA says the bus driver tried to avoid the crash and ended up in a nearby lawn.

A neighbor who lives nearby says the area is dangerous and something should be done to prevent more wrecks.

"This curve is notorious for accidents. It's very unsafe. This mailbox has been replaced so many times. We can't afford to get a nice one because it's going to get knocked down," Willie Baugh said.

The bus driver, four passengers, and the driver of the car all were injured in the crash.

Officers tell FOX 5 that the six people who were sent to hospital are all expected to recover from their injuries.