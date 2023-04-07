$5K reward offered for person who threw kittens out car window in Duluth

article

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for throwing a pair of newborn kittens out of a moving white SUV. The incident took place at the intersection of Steve Reynolds Boulevard and Pleasant Hill Road, near the Mazda dealership, on April 4.

A woman rescued the abandoned kittens, taking them to Planned PEThood of Georgia for medical attention. The kittens are expected to recover, but unfortunately, a third kitten was found dead in the same area, most likely from exposure.

PETA Senior Vice President Colleen O’Brien expressed outrage at the incident, stating, "These kittens deserved to be warm and safe with their mother, but instead, someone tossed them out of a moving car like litter." O’Brien also urged anyone with information to come forward immediately, stating that the kittens' mother and any remaining littermates or animals in the abuser's custody could be in imminent danger.

Officer Ted Sadowski of the Duluth Police Department has requested anyone with information about the incident to contact him at 678-512-3731.

It is essential to note that people who provide tips can choose to remain anonymous, and they can provide information about the case without revealing their identity.