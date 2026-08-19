50 dogs rescued in Lamar County animal cruelty raid, 1 arrested

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The Brief One person was arrested, and 50 dogs were rescued after authorities raided a property on Martin Dairy Road in Lamar County, according to officials with the county's animal services. Multiple law enforcement and animal welfare groups, including the Atlanta Humane Society, assisted in the joint raid. Lamar County Animal Services will remain closed to the public through Thursday due to operational demands related to the investigation.



A person is facing charges, and 50 dogs were rescued after an animal cruelty investigation, according to Lamar County Animal Services.

What we know:

On Tuesday, the Lamar County Sheriff's Office raided a property along Martin Dairy Road.

The Lamar County Animal Services rescuers safely removed 50 dogs from the property.

One individual was taken into custody and faces charges related to cruelty to animals.

The operation involved multiple organizations, including the Atlanta Humane Society, the Georgia Department of Agriculture Law Enforcement Division and Barnesville Police Department Animal Control.

The dogs are currently being evaluated and cared for. Many have been transferred to partner animal welfare groups and will eventually be placed up for adoption.

In connection with the investigation, Lamar County Animal Services states it will be temporarily closed to the public through Thursday and will reopen on Friday.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not publicly identified the individual arrested or specified their exact charges.

Details regarding the medical condition or living environment of the dogs have not been disclosed due to the active case.