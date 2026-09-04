5 students hospitalized after DeKalb school bus crash, officials say

The Brief A car ran a red light and struck a school bus carrying 30 Lakeside High School students on Friday morning, according to the DeKalb County School District. Five students were taken to nearby hospitals for observation, though school officials stated no one was seriously injured. The remaining students were loaded onto another bus and safely taken to school.



Five high school students were taken to the hospital on Friday morning after a car ran a red light and hit a DeKalb County school bus, according to the school district.

What we know:

The crash happened around 8:48 a.m. at the intersection of Fisher Trail and Briarcliff Road in DeKalb County.

District officials said a passenger vehicle ran a red light and hit the bus, which was carrying 30 students to Lakeside High School.

No serious injuries were reported at the scene. However, emergency responders took five students to local hospitals nearby for further observation.

District officials said a second bus took the remaining 25 students to school.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released information regarding potential charges or citations against the driver of the passenger vehicle.

Officials have also not disclosed whether the driver of the car was injured in the crash.