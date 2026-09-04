Woman killed, 2 others hurt in Acworth head-on crash

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The Brief A 44-year-old Acworth woman was killed in a head-on crash Thursday night on Lake Acworth Drive. Police say a Woodstock man may have suffered a medical event before his pickup crossed into oncoming traffic. A juvenile passenger and the pickup driver were hospitalized with serious injuries.



A woman was killed and two others, including a juvenile, were seriously injured in a head-on crash Thursday night in Acworth, according to Cobb County police.

What we know:

The crash happened around 9:18 p.m. Sept. 3 at Lake Acworth Drive and Cottage Oaks Drive.

The Cobb County Police Department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit is assisting Acworth police with the investigation.

Driver may have suffered medical event

What they're saying:

Investigators said a 47-year-old man from Woodstock was driving a 2017 Ford F-150 east on Lake Acworth Drive as 44-year-old Barbara Sotelo of Acworth approached from the opposite direction in a 2007 Nissan Armada.

Police said the Woodstock man may have suffered a medical event, causing his truck to cross into the westbound lane.

The vehicles collided head-on.

Woman dies, juvenile seriously injured

What we know:

Sotelo was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. Police said her family has been notified.

A female juvenile who was riding in the Nissan was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The driver from Woodstock was also taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.