Wrong-way driver killed in 3-vehicle Athens crash

The Brief An 80-year-old Hull man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Highway 29 North in Athens. Police say Wayne Voyles was driving north in a southbound lane when his SUV collided with a Toyota Tacoma. Two other drivers were hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.



An 80-year-old man was killed and two other drivers were injured in a three-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way driver Thursday morning in Athens, according to police.

Athens-Clarke County police responded around 6 a.m. Sept. 3 to the crash near Highway 29 North and Talley Crossing.

Police say driver was traveling wrong way

What we know:

The initial investigation indicates Wayne Voyles, of Hull, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox north in a southbound lane of Highway 29.

Police said Voyles collided with a 2022 Toyota Tacoma traveling south. The impact pushed the Tacoma into a 2022 Toyota Highlander, which was also headed south.

All three drivers were taken to a hospital.

Voyles died from his injuries at the hospital. The drivers of the Tacoma and Highlander were treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Investigation continues

What's next:

Voyles is the eighth person to die in a traffic crash in Athens-Clarke County in 2026, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Athens-Clarke County police Master Police Officer Joey Lewis at 762-400-7169 or Joey.Lewis@accgov.com.