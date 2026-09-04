Wrong-way driver killed in 3-vehicle Athens crash
ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. - An 80-year-old man was killed and two other drivers were injured in a three-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way driver Thursday morning in Athens, according to police.
Athens-Clarke County police responded around 6 a.m. Sept. 3 to the crash near Highway 29 North and Talley Crossing.
Police say driver was traveling wrong way
What we know:
The initial investigation indicates Wayne Voyles, of Hull, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox north in a southbound lane of Highway 29.
Police said Voyles collided with a 2022 Toyota Tacoma traveling south. The impact pushed the Tacoma into a 2022 Toyota Highlander, which was also headed south.
All three drivers were taken to a hospital.
Voyles died from his injuries at the hospital. The drivers of the Tacoma and Highlander were treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
Investigation continues
What's next:
Voyles is the eighth person to die in a traffic crash in Athens-Clarke County in 2026, according to police.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Athens-Clarke County police Master Police Officer Joey Lewis at 762-400-7169 or Joey.Lewis@accgov.com.