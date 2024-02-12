Expand / Collapse search
1 dead, 5 injured in Bronx subway shooting; 2 suspects wanted

Published 
Updated 10:42PM
New York
FOX 5 NY

Bronx subway platform shooting kills 1, injures 5

A 34-year-old man was killed and five other people were injured after a gunman opened fire on a subway platform in the Bronx on Monday afternoon.

NEW YORK - One person was killed and five others wounded in a shooting at a New York City subway station Monday at the start of the evening rush hour, authorities said.

Shots were fired at around 4:45 p.m. at the Mount Eden station near Mount Eden and Jerome Avenues in Highbridge. It is unclear if the shooting broke out on a northbound 4 train or on the elevated subway platform.

NYPD press conference on Bronx subway shooting

The NYPD held a press conference Monday after one person was killed and 5 others were injured in a shooting on a subway platform in the Bronx.

Video from SkyFOX showed a heavy police presence at the scene.

In a press conference, police said two groups of teenagers got into a dispute aboard a northbound 4 train, and as the train pulled into the station, a suspect took out a gun and opened fire.

As many as six people were injured in the shooting. Police sources tell FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt that a 34-year-old man was killed. 

Three of the other injured victims are male, and two are female. One victim is in critical condition and four others sustained serious injuries.

The ages of the victims range from 14 to 71 years old. 

nyc-subway-shooting-3.jpg

Police are looking for a pair of suspects, and are investigating if the shooting is part of a dispute that spilled over from a nearby school. 

Authorities say they do not believe it was a random shooting, but that the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two groups on the train.

Northbound 4 trains are running on the express track from 149 St-Grand Concourse to Burnside Avenue as police conduct the investigation.

Fear of violence on the subway system spiked after a string of incidents in recent years, but overall, crime in New York City has been plummeting since a surge at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone with information in regard to the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).  The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.