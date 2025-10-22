$5 million in heating help for Georgia gas customers this winter
article
ATLANTA - The Georgia Public Service Commission is releasing $5 million to help gas customers in need this winter.
What we know:
Nearly half of the funds—$2.5 million—will provide a one-time $194 credit to about 13,000 seniors enrolled in the Atlanta Gas Light Senior Citizen Discount Program. Click here for application.
Another $2 million will go to the nonprofit HopeWorks, which repairs furnaces and gas water heaters, while $500,000 will support the Salvation Army’s utility assistance program.