$5 million in heating help for Georgia gas customers this winter

article

The Brief PSC to distribute $5M to help Georgians heat homes this winter $194 bill credit for 13K seniors in Atlanta Gas Light program Funds also aid HopeWorks and Salvation Army repair programs



The Georgia Public Service Commission is releasing $5 million to help gas customers in need this winter.

What we know:

Nearly half of the funds—$2.5 million—will provide a one-time $194 credit to about 13,000 seniors enrolled in the Atlanta Gas Light Senior Citizen Discount Program. Click here for application.

Another $2 million will go to the nonprofit HopeWorks, which repairs furnaces and gas water heaters, while $500,000 will support the Salvation Army’s utility assistance program.