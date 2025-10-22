Expand / Collapse search

$5 million in heating help for Georgia gas customers this winter

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  October 22, 2025 9:40am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Snow can be seen covering parts of Atlanta following a snow storm on January 10, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlanta has experienced a significant amount of snow but is bracing for the ice that is expected to follow. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images

Expand

The Brief

    • PSC to distribute $5M to help Georgians heat homes this winter
    • $194 bill credit for 13K seniors in Atlanta Gas Light program
    • Funds also aid HopeWorks and Salvation Army repair programs

ATLANTA - The Georgia Public Service Commission is releasing $5 million to help gas customers in need this winter. 

What we know:

Nearly half of the funds—$2.5 million—will provide a one-time $194 credit to about 13,000 seniors enrolled in the Atlanta Gas Light Senior Citizen Discount Program. Click here for application. 

Another $2 million will go to the nonprofit HopeWorks, which repairs furnaces and gas water heaters, while $500,000 will support the Salvation Army’s utility assistance program.

The Source

  • Information came from the Georgia Public Service Commission. 

AtlantaNews