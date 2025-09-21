5 injured in Atlanta apartment fire

Image 1 of 7 ▼ An apartment fire sent one person to the hospital and injured four others. (FOX 5)

The Brief Firefighters responded to the complex on Continental Colony Parkway around 6:30 a.m. Sunday. One person was taken to a hospital for injuries, while four others were treated on scene and did not require hospitalization.



One person was hospitalized, and four others were treated at the scene after a fire broke out at an apartment building early Sunday morning, officials said.

What we know:

Firefighters responded to the complex on Continental Colony Parkway around 6:30 a.m. and quickly contained the blaze to two units. Crews entered the building and safely evacuated all residents.

One person was taken to a hospital for injuries, while four others were treated on scene and did not require hospitalization.

What's next:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Arson investigators, Georgia Power, Atlanta Gas and the Red Cross are assisting at the scene.