5 Georgia residents likely sickened by pre-cut cantaloupe, DPH urging caution

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is urging residents to exercise caution when consuming pre-cut cantaloupe as at least five people in the state have been infected with Salmonella and cantaloupe was the likely source. The contamination is suspected to be linked to the consumption of pre-cut cantaloupe, with a total of 117 reported cases across the country, almost half of which have required hospitalization.

The affected age range in Georgia spans from 1 to 81, and the cases are scattered across different regions of the state, with no concentration in a specific area. While one individual required hospitalization, they have since been released.

The recalled cantaloupe, sold in Georgia at Sprouts Farmers Market, Trader Joe's, and Kroger stores, is available as pre-cut chunks or in fruit mixes. Whole cantaloupes under recall may bear a sticker with the labels "Malichita" or "Rudy," accompanied by the number 4050 and "Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique." Detailed information about the recall can be found on the FDA website.

Salmonella infection typically manifests with symptoms such as diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, with most individuals recovering without treatment within 4-7 days. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) express concern about the severity of this outbreak, noting instances of high fevers exceeding 102°F, difficulty retaining liquids, and prolonged diarrhea lasting more than three days without improvement. Individuals who suspect they have consumed the recalled cantaloupe and exhibit severe Salmonella symptoms are advised to contact their healthcare provider.

To mitigate the risk, the DPH urges the public not to consume pre-cut cantaloupe or whole cantaloupe unless the source is verified as not being part of the recall. Those who have purchased the recalled cantaloupe are advised to discard it or return it to the store of purchase.

Rinsing pre-cut cantaloupe may not completely eliminate germs if it is already contaminated with Salmonella. Similarly, while rinsing whole cantaloupes can reduce the number of germs, it does not eliminate all of them. Germs on the surface of cantaloupes may transfer to knives and the interior of the fruit during cutting. It is recommended to wash items and surfaces that may have come into contact with the cantaloupe using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.