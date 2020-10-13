5 arrested, 100 kilograms of suspected meth seized during Georgia investigation

article

Georgia law enforcement have arrested five people and seized more than 100 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine in an ongoing investigation in drug trafficking by multiple criminal street gangs.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations Atlanta say they began an investigation early this year into the gangs Gangster Disciples and Ghostface Gangsters, targeting the gangs' alleged relationship with Mexican cartel traffickers of drugs and weapons.

On Oct. 9, agents executed search warrants at locations in Cobb and Cherokee Counties.

At a home on the 800 block of Highland Terrace Drive in Marietta, officials say they found over 100 kilograms of suspected crystal methamphetamine, a loaded AR-15 rifle, and a handgun.

Melissa Picardi (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

Other searches in Cherokee County eventually ended with officials seizing around 3 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine.

Jamar Laster-Antonio (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

“Months of investigation led to a large amount of dangerous drugs and weapons taken off the street,” said Special Agent in Charge Ken Howard. “The GBI Gang Task Force works collaboratively with federal, state, and local law enforcement to identify and eliminate gang activity and make communities safer.”

Miguel Angel Rayon-Gonzalez (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

Officials arrested four Atlanta residents and one suspect from Nashville in the busts:

37-year-old Melissa Picardi of Atlanta,

24-year-old Antonio Jamar Laster of Nashville,

23-year-old Bryan Hernandez of Atlanta,

20-year-old Miguel Angel Rayon Gonzalez of Atlanta,

19-year-old Jesus Cruz-Aguirre of Atlanta.

Jesus Cruz-Aguirre (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

All five suspects have been charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

Officials tell FOX 5 the investigation is still active and they expect additional charges.

Bryan Hernandez (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

