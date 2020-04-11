5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border

article

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Saturday morning near the town of Bodie on the California – Nevada border.

The earthquake hit around 7:36 a.m. according to the USGS. It had a depth of 10.2 km.

There is no immediate word on any damages.

Bodie is a former gold-mining town that is now a state park in the eastern Sierra Nevada mountain range, approximately 90 miles southeast of South Lake Tahoe.

This is a developing story

