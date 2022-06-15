Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
4
Heat Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Heat Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

47 cats rescued from hot car at Minnesota rest stop

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 11:29PM
Minnesota
FOX 9

47 cats rescued from hot car at Minnesota rest stop

Forty-seven cats were rescued from a vehicle parked in sweltering heat at a rest stop along Interstate 35 in Harris, Minnesota on Tuesday. The Animal Humane Society was called out to the Goose Creek Rest Stop for the report of the cats in a vehicle shortly before 8 a.m.

HARRIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Forty-seven cats were rescued from a vehicle parked in sweltering heat at a rest stop along Interstate 35 in Harris, Minnesota on Tuesday.

The Animal Humane Society was called out to the Goose Creek Rest Stop for the report of the cats in a vehicle shortly before 8 a.m.

The owner told investigators that they had been living with the cats in her vehicle and two weeks earlier had given up 14 cats to another shelter. The Animal Humane Society says it is now caring for the cats found in the vehicle. They say the owner was provided medical care at the scene by paramedics. The owner was 

ahs-cats2

47 cats were rescued from a vehicle in Harris, Minnesota.

The cats range from less than a year old to more than 12 years old. They are currently being evaluated by vets and animal behavior staff. Once treated, the cats will be sterilized and made available for adoption.

Deputies say the owner was also offered social service help. Any possible charges against the owner are still pending.

For more information on adoption, you can visit the Animal Humane Society's website.