46-year-old man rescued from house fire on Macland Road in Dallas

At 2:01 pm Dec. 4, Paulding County Fire & Rescue (PCFD) received a dispatch to a residential structure fire at 1243 Macland Road in Dallas.

The initial 911 call, made by a family member who managed to escape the residence, reported heavy smoke and flames emanating from a bathroom. The distressed caller also informed 911 Communication Officers about someone trapped on the second level towards the rear of the home.

Within just over two minutes of the dispatch, PCFD's Deputy Chief and a Division Chief, who happened to be in the vicinity, arrived on the scene accompanied by four Paulding County Sheriff's Deputies.

Initial attempts to enter the residence by the first responders were thwarted by thick black smoke and flames. Moments later, PCFD Engine 3 reached the scene and initiated a rapid interior search and rescue operation. The team located a semi-conscious male victim in a rear hallway. The victim was pulled to safety, and emergency aid from PCFD and Metro EMS was administered, potentially saving his life.

As additional PCFD units arrived, fire suppression efforts began, ultimately bringing the blaze under control by 2:17 pm.

The 46-year-old male victim, whose identity remains undisclosed, suffered severe burns and smoke inhalation. He was airlifted to Wellstar Cobb Hospital's burn unit, where he is currently receiving treatment.

American Red Cross personnel stepped in to assist the affected family with temporary housing and essential supplies, considering the substantial damage caused by the fire.

The cause of the fire is presently under investigation. Fortunately, no firefighters or Sheriff's Deputies sustained injuries during the incident.