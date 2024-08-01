40-year-old Athens man dies after driving into tree Wednesday

A 40-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Fowler Drive in Athens on July 31.

According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, officers responded to the crash at 9:04 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a 2005 Toyota Tundra that had struck a tree. The officers began life-saving efforts on the driver until he could be transported to a hospital.

Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. He has been identified as Gustavoi Guerra Martinez of Athens.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Senior Police Officer Trotter at james.trotter@accgov.com or 762-400-7326.

ACCPD says this was the 5th fatal crash in Athens-Clarke County in 2024.