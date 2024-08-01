Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
until FRI 5:00 AM EDT, Clay County
4
Heat Advisory
until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Heat Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Stephens County, Hart County, Franklin County, Elbert County
Heat Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 PM EDT, Walker County, Rockdale County, Barrow County, Upson County, Henry County, Madison County, Murray County, Jackson County, Gwinnett County, Walton County, Greene County, Jasper County, Polk County, Dade County, Hall County, Heard County, Cherokee County, Putnam County, Chattooga County, DeKalb County, Meriwether County, Catoosa County, Troup County, Carroll County, Clarke County, Fayette County, Forsyth County, Gordon County, Banks County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Spalding County, Pike County, Newton County, Cobb County, South Fulton County, Haralson County, Lamar County, Bartow County, Pickens County, Whitfield County, Morgan County, North Fulton County, Douglas County, Paulding County, Clayton County, Coweta County, Floyd County, Butts County

40-year-old Athens man dies after driving into tree Wednesday

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 1, 2024 8:58am EDT
Athens-Clarke County
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATHENS, Ga. - A 40-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Fowler Drive in Athens on July 31.

According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, officers responded to the crash at 9:04 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a 2005 Toyota Tundra that had struck a tree. The officers began life-saving efforts on the driver until he could be transported to a hospital.

Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. He has been identified as Gustavoi Guerra Martinez of Athens. 

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Senior Police Officer Trotter at james.trotter@accgov.com or 762-400-7326. 

ACCPD says this was the 5th fatal crash in Athens-Clarke County in 2024. 