4 years after brutal murder of man who was shot and left on the interstate, family still searching for answers

It's been four years since the murder of Herbert Perkinson. The Emerson man was beaten, shot, and left on the side of Interstate 75. His family is still searching for answers.

"It's been a long time since my heart smiled. i just pray to God," said Ambrea Green, Perkinson's niece.

Ambrea Green prays for justice for her uncle Herbert Perkinson, who everyone called Buster.

"I just want people o remember his heart, how kind he was," said Green.

Buster Perkinson was 49 years old when he was murdered. Investigators say he was kidnapped from his home in Emerson, shot and left on the side of I-75 in Cherokee County.

Later that morning a driver called 911 saying there was a man on the side of the road. Perkinson was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"Sometimes it hurts so bad we're just existing instead of living," said Gary McCoy, Perkinson's brother.

Perkinson was a father of two. His youngest is now 10 years old.

"She just doesn't understand why it had to happen to her dad," said McCoy.

The family doesn't have answers for her. After four years, they still have questions themselves and they beg anyone who knows something to come forward.

"My dream is before my mom, she's 82, before she leaves this earth that she knows the people who did this to her son, is brought to justice," said McCoy.

The GBI says the murder case of Herbert Perkinson is still an active investigation.