4-year-old stabbed in Lawrenceville, uncle charged

A four-year-old was found stabbed Sunday morning. Police believe the child's uncle may be to blame.

At 8 a.m., Gwinnett County police responded to a call about an injured child on Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville.

According to officers, the little boy was stabbed in his abdomen.

The child's uncle, 19-year-old Anatolii Balesta, was still home when police arrived. They arrested him and charged him with aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the first degree.

The police report suggests that narcotics may have been in the equation, leading to the attack. But officers are still investigating the situation.

The four-year-old was since taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

The Gwinnett County Police are asking that anyone with additional information in this case call 770-513-5300. To leave an anonymous tip, detectives ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit their website at www.stopcrimeATL.com.