4-year-old drowns at apartment complex pool, Roswell police say

A 4-year-old died after drowning in a pool at a Roswell apartment complex Saturday, police confirmed.

Officers were called to the Park 83 Apartments around 8:30 p.m. The apartment complex is located in the 100 block of Calibre Creek Parkway.

A family member told police the child was pulled from the pool. The boy was unresponsive when officers arrived.

Officers attempted to render aid before the boy was transported. "The child was transported by AMR to a local hospital, but did not survive," Roswell Police said.

An investigation revealed that multiple families were at a social gathering at a clubhouse located near the pool. At some point, the boy went missing. He was later found inside the pool, officials said.

Police said, "at this time it appears to be a heartbreaking accident."

Authorities have yet to release the child's name.

