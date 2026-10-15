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4 victims identified after fatal shooting South Georgia shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Georgia
Published October 15, 2026 10:19 AM EDT
Published October 15, 2026 10:19 AM EDT

The Brief

    • Investigators identified four victims in the fatal Douglas shooting: Rachel Elizabeth Fabrizio, 64; James Nicholas Fabrizio, 28; Rosaida Figueroa Berrios, 26; and William Christopher Fabrizio, 26.
    • Police believe 64-year-old John Anthony Fabrizio fatally shot the four victims before turning the gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide.
    • Authorities collected physical and digital evidence at the Robin Lane home and stated there is no ongoing threat to the public.

DOUGLAS, Ga. - The Douglas Police Department identified four victims killed in an apparent murder-suicide last Friday at a South Georgia home, naming 64-year-old John Anthony Fabrizio as the shooter. 

What we know:

Authorities named the four victims killed in the Oct. 9 shooting as Rachel Elizabeth Fabrizio, 64; James Nicholas Fabrizio, 28; Rosaida Figueroa Berrios, 26; and William Christopher Fabrizio, 26.

Investigators said John Anthony Fabrizio, 64, killed the four victims at a home on Robin Lane before dying by suicide. 

RELATED: What we know about the South Georgia shooting that left 5 dead

Officers processed the scene, gathered physical and digital evidence, and confirmed they are not searching for any additional suspects.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a motive for the shooting, and official autopsy results from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation remain pending. 

What you can do:

Anyone with details about the shooting can contact Investigator Brittany O’Steen at 912-384-2222 or email bosteen@cityofdouglasga.gov. 

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the Douglas Police Department Tip Line at 912-260-3600. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a press release issued by the Douglas Police Department regarding the ongoing Robin Lane shooting investigation. 

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