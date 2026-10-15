4 victims identified after fatal shooting South Georgia shooting
DOUGLAS, Ga. - The Douglas Police Department identified four victims killed in an apparent murder-suicide last Friday at a South Georgia home, naming 64-year-old John Anthony Fabrizio as the shooter.
What we know:
Authorities named the four victims killed in the Oct. 9 shooting as Rachel Elizabeth Fabrizio, 64; James Nicholas Fabrizio, 28; Rosaida Figueroa Berrios, 26; and William Christopher Fabrizio, 26.
Investigators said John Anthony Fabrizio, 64, killed the four victims at a home on Robin Lane before dying by suicide.
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Officers processed the scene, gathered physical and digital evidence, and confirmed they are not searching for any additional suspects.
What we don't know:
Police have not released a motive for the shooting, and official autopsy results from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation remain pending.
What you can do:
Anyone with details about the shooting can contact Investigator Brittany O’Steen at 912-384-2222 or email bosteen@cityofdouglasga.gov.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the Douglas Police Department Tip Line at 912-260-3600.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a press release issued by the Douglas Police Department regarding the ongoing Robin Lane shooting investigation.