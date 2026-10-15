4 victims identified after fatal shooting South Georgia shooting

The Brief Investigators identified four victims in the fatal Douglas shooting: Rachel Elizabeth Fabrizio, 64; James Nicholas Fabrizio, 28; Rosaida Figueroa Berrios, 26; and William Christopher Fabrizio, 26. Police believe 64-year-old John Anthony Fabrizio fatally shot the four victims before turning the gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide. Authorities collected physical and digital evidence at the Robin Lane home and stated there is no ongoing threat to the public.



The Douglas Police Department identified four victims killed in an apparent murder-suicide last Friday at a South Georgia home, naming 64-year-old John Anthony Fabrizio as the shooter.

What we know:

Authorities named the four victims killed in the Oct. 9 shooting as Rachel Elizabeth Fabrizio, 64; James Nicholas Fabrizio, 28; Rosaida Figueroa Berrios, 26; and William Christopher Fabrizio, 26.

Investigators said John Anthony Fabrizio, 64, killed the four victims at a home on Robin Lane before dying by suicide.

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Officers processed the scene, gathered physical and digital evidence, and confirmed they are not searching for any additional suspects.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a motive for the shooting, and official autopsy results from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation remain pending.

What you can do:

Anyone with details about the shooting can contact Investigator Brittany O’Steen at 912-384-2222 or email bosteen@cityofdouglasga.gov.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the Douglas Police Department Tip Line at 912-260-3600.