4 adults, 2 children rescued from treacherous Oregon rip current on Labor Day Weekend

article

Four adults and two children had to be rescued over the Labor Day weekend after being caught in a rip current in Oregon.

Cannon Beach Lifeguards posted on Facebook that the incident happened Saturday afternoon.

Rescuers said one lifeguard witnessed the incident and quickly went to save the group while another lifeguard called the local fire department and surf rescue team. A helicopter and a jet ski were also deployed.

Three more lifeguards went out into the water to rescue the victims. All the victims were evaluated by medics, and one lifeguard was treated for a minor injury.

RELATED: Oregon sheriff warns of fake $100 bills tossed over waterfall after hikers risk lives

"Thanks to the strong work by the Lifeguards, jet skis, as well as three local surfers, all six victims were safely rescued and brought back to shore," the lifeguards posted on Facebook.

A rip current, which is also called a riptide, is defined as "channelized currents of water flowing away from shore at surf beaches," according to the website for the National Weather Service.

People caught in a rip current can be swept away from shore very quickly and note the best way to escape is by swimming parallel to the shore instead of towards it.

FOX News and the Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.