36-year-old Smyrna man killed in single-vehicle crash Saturday night

A 36-year-old man driving a 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG E43 was killed in a single-vehicle crash at approximately 9:49 p.m. Oct. 7.

According to Cobb County Police Department, Tamaraumiemini Austine Agbegha of Smyrna was driving west on Buckner Road and approaching Pebblebrook Road when he crossed the eastbound lane and collided with the concrete curb.

The Mercedes then crossed both westbound lanes, left the road, crashed through a fence, and then hit a power pole, which caused it to overturn.

Agbegha was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police department has not specified what led up to the crash. It is unknown if the driver was speeding, under the influence, or suffered a medical emergency or mechanical problem.

This collision remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding this collision is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.

