$30K of sneakers stolen from man attending Sneaker Con Atlanta

Gwinnett County police want to find the person they said stole $30,000 worth of Nike shoes from a man's car.

Officers said the man was in town for the Sneaker Con Atlanta on October 18 when it happened.

Investigators said a black Porsche pulled up to the victim's car outside the Wild Wings Cafe on Braselton Highway.

That's when police said someone got out and broke the driver's side door handle to steal the shoes.