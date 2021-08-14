3-year-old girl named Delta gets special gift from Delta Air Lines

article

A 3-year-old Washington D.C. girl has been hearing her name all over the place lately and not necessarily in a good way, but got a big confidence boost thanks to some Georgians.

Delta Gerardi has been having a hard time as the delta variant of COVID-19 is now the prominent strain in the United States. Her mother, Kellie, took to Twitter last week to express her concern to the science community.

"Petition not to call it ‘Delta Plus’ and instead move on to the next letter in this cursed variant alphabet," the concerned mother wrote. "Sincerely the mother of a very sweet little Delta who once thought the airline would be the most annoying namesake joke.

She then tweeted Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines official account that she feels "like we should form an alliance in this matter."

Delta could have ignored the tweet, but instead, they spent the last week putting together a care package for the young girl.

"We sent her a care package that included a handwritten note, Delta backpack, Biscoff cookies and a model plane," Andrea Feminella, the airline’s audience engagement manager, wrote in a statement to FOX News. "Basically, everything we could find at the Delta Flight Museum gift shop with the name ‘Delta’ on it."

Delta’s mother tweeted about it Monday.

"Last week I tweeted about how it was a particularly challenging time for my daughter to be named Delta," she wrote. "Today she got the most amazing care package from @Delta & is over the moon about such a cool collection of things celebrating ‘her’ name! Thank you Delta!#DeltaProud"

Delta responded:

"We’re so happy she loved her surprise! Hope she feels as special as her name is."

Kellie Gerardi is no stranger to flight. In June, the aerospace, defense, and technology professional and a popular science communicator was chosen by the International Institute for Astronautical Sciences to be a "payload specialist on a dedicated research flight" with Virgin Galactic.

"My daughter gets to watch her Mommy become an astronaut!" she wrote.

She will be the first female payload specialist contacted to fly on a commercial spacecraft.

The Delta Flight Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. It is located at 1060 Delta Blvd. in Hapeville just north of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

