Milwaukee drainage tunnel search; boy found dead, men still missing

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 3:26PM
Wisconsin
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee fire and police officials confirmed Tuesday, June 14 that a 10-year-old boy was found dead during a search of the city's drainage tunnels on the south side.

Family has identified the boy to FOX6 News as Mohammad Arman.

Searches began Monday night after three people – the child and two men ages 34 and 37 – were sucked into one of the tunnels near 27th and Loomis. The search for those two men is ongoing.

A2.jpg

Mohammad Arman

According to police and fire officials, a witness indicated a boy slipped into the Kinnickinnic River via the drainage tunnel, and the two men went in after him. They were all swept down the river. 

The Milwaukee Fire Department's Dive Rescue Team and Milwaukee Police Department's Underwater Dive Team responded to search for the victims. 

snapshot-49.jpg

FOX6's cameras captured first responders strategically setting up throughout the drainage tunnel Monday evening with ropes and other equipment, focused on rescuing the three individuals in water that is about three feet deep with swift currents after heavy rain Monday afternoon.

Officials asked that people avoid the area for their own safety and call police with any information they may have that could assist in this case: 414-935-7360.