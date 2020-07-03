3 states allow betting on Fourth of July hot dog eating contest

article

It's now legal to bet on the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in three states.

New Jersey, Colorado, and New Hampshire are now allowing betting on the annual competitive eating event.

The eat-off will take place Saturday.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

The venue will now be indoors, rather than being outside at Coney Island. No crowds will be allowed either due to fears about COVID-19 exposure.

Current champion Joey Chestnut is the odds-on favorite for this year's contest with his over/under of hot dogs eaten at 72 and a half.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.