3 overnight shootings in metro Atlanta under investigation, 2 dead

Two people are dead and two people are recovering after 3 separate shootings overnight in metro Atlanta.

The most recent one happened in the early morning hours on Fairburn Road in southwest Atlanta.

Police say the Fairburn Road victim is a man in his 40s. He is deceased.

A man also died on Thomasville Boulevard. Police say that man was shot by someone he knew during an argument. And in that case, the man turned himself in to police

And yet another shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday. Police say that shooting happened on Orlando Drive in southwest Atlanta. It appears two men got into a fight over a woman and wound up shooting each other.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the hip and an 18-year-old was shot 3 times in the back.

Both of those gunshot victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Their current status is unknown.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, State Attorney General Chris Carr and Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum recently credited their program, "Operation Heatwave," with making Atlanta a safer place. The summer initiative targeted gang, drug and gun crime. Homicides in metro Atlanta are reportedly down 29% for the year 2023.