3 killed, 1 hurt in Forsyth County crash on Matt Highway

The Brief Three people killed in single-vehicle crash on Matt Highway Driver and two rear passengers pronounced dead at the scene Front passenger injured and taken to hospital; cause under investigation



Three people were killed and another injured in a single-vehicle crash on Matt Highway Saturday evening, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Deputies said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near Rose Creek Drive. Investigators believe a 2014 Ram 5500 truck was traveling east when it failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway, and struck a tree and fence.

The driver, identified as 36-year-old Jose Alvarado Macario, and two rear passengers — 24-year-old Abraham Vargas Vargas and 18-year-old Alberto Rios-Pintoja — were pronounced dead at the scene. The front passenger survived and was taken to a hospital with injuries.

What we don't know:

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Specialist Unit is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.