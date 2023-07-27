3 dogs killed in DeKalb County house fire, dog belonging to responding firefighter survives

Image 1 of 7 ▼

Three dogs are dead and three dogs are safe after a house fire in DeKalb County on Wednesday.

One of the dogs that survived belongs to a DeKalb County firefighter.

The fire happened at a home on Roman Woods Drive in Stonecrest. When firefighters arrived, they found the resident of the property outside along with three dogs.

Crews searched the house and found three deceased dogs inside.

Firefighter Crowder, who was one of the first responders assigned to the fire, was relieved to be reunited with his friend Zina, a 6-month-old Belgian Malinois.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.