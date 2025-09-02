3 dead in suspected domestic murder-suicide in Johns Creek

article

The Brief Three family members, including a teen, found dead in Johns Creek home. Police believe James Choi, 52, was responsible in a murder-suicide. Authorities say the incident is isolated; investigation remains ongoing.



A Johns Creek family was found dead inside their home Sunday afternoon in what police say appears to be a domestic-related murder-suicide.

What we know:

Officers with the Johns Creek Police Department responded to a residence on Glen Castle Court around 4:14 p.m. Aug. 31 for a welfare check. Inside, they discovered three deceased individuals, identified as James Choi, 52; Myoung Choi, 52; and Grace Choi, 15.

Investigators believe James Choi was the suspect in the case. All three family members lived in the home, according to police.

"This tragic incident has deeply affected not only the family and neighbors, but our entire community," Police Chief Mark J. Mitchell said in a statement. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to those impacted and ask that the community keep them in their thoughts during this incredibly difficult time."

Authorities said certain details about the scene will not be released in order to protect the integrity of the investigation and out of respect for the family, particularly because a juvenile was involved.

What's next:

Police emphasized there is no known threat to public safety and believe the incident to be isolated. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who knows about a domestic violence situation or if someone needs help leaving an abusive relationship should call the Georgia Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-33-HAVEN (4-2836).