3 dead, 18 injured after bus rolls over on 15 Freeway in San Diego County

Three people have died and several others were injured after a bus rolled over on the 15 freeway in San Diego County.

The accident happened Saturday morning around 10: 30 a.m. on the southbound 15 freeway, just south of Highway 76. California Highway Patrol officers say the bus driver lost control of the vehicle in the rain. The bus flipped several times and landed on its roof on the side of an embankment...no other vehicles were involved, according to CHP.

The North County Fire Protection District says 18 patients were transported to the hospital, three died on scene.

The bus had no seatbelts… causing some passengers to be ejected. Meanwhile, several others were trapped inside. Officials say it took about a half an hour to rescue 18 injured passengers and transport them to hospitals in Escondido and Temecula.

Officials say the bus left the charter bus company Executive Lines in El Monte and was heading to San Ysidro.

The accident caused major delays on the 15 freeway, as traffic had been backed up for hours.

FOX 11's Hailey Winslow contributed to this report