3 Athens men jailed after police seize guns, drugs during raids
ATHENS, Ga. - An investigation by a specialized gang unit culminated in a double property raid Friday, landing three Athens men behind bars on weapons, drug and street gang charges.
Members of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department’s gang unit executed a coordinated search on Friday, June 26.
The raid targeted properties within the 200 block of Rocksprings Court and the 100 block of Madison Avenue.
During the search of the locations, officers recovered an extensive stash of illegal items. In total, police seized seven firearms, 1.5 pounds of marijuana, and $17,339 in cash.
Following the operation, authorities arrested three local suspects identified as 22-year-old Jaylen Brown, 21-year-old Tedero Phillips, and 19-year-old Doukyius Clark, who are all from Athens.
The three individuals are facing several severe legal charges. According to police, the counts include violation of the Street Gang Act, possession of firearms during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute in public housing.
Authorities have not yet released jail booking photographs of the three arrested men or disclosed if any of the recovered firearms were stolen. It also remains unknown if additional suspects are being sought in connection with the gang unit's ongoing investigation.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from official public safety reports provided by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, which detailed the gang unit's property raid and subsequent suspect arrests.