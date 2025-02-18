3 arrested during Franklin County traffic stop for meth possession

article

A routine traffic stop in Franklin County led to the arrest of three people on drug charges after deputies discovered crystal methamphetamine inside their vehicle, authorities said.

What we know:

On Feb. 14, Franklin County deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Gumlog/Lavonia area. The driver, Andrew Tester, 38, of Canon, was unable to provide a valid driver’s license. Upon further investigation, deputies determined that Tester was on probation.

Deputies obtained consent to search the vehicle and found an undisclosed amount of crystal methamphetamine. All three occupants of the vehicle—Tester, Robert Crocker, 17, of Hartwell, and Taylor Dodds, 21, of Hartwell, — were placed under arrest at the scene.

What's next:

Each individual was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and transported to the Franklin County Jail without incident. The investigation remains ongoing.