3 arrested after two dozen break-ins reported in DeKalb, Gwinnett

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The Brief DeKalb County police arrested three people Tuesday following a vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash on Hugh Howell Road. The three suspects are tied to a crime wave involving nearly two dozen commercial burglaries across Gwinnett and DeKalb counties. Authorities recovered three firearms and discovered that the group was traveling in a stolen vehicle during the chase.



A police pursuit across DeKalb County ended with a crash and three arrests after a string of nearly two dozen business break-ins.

What we know:

DeKalb County police arrested 23-year-old Avante Green-Coley, 17-year-old Onario Watson and a 15-year-old after a pursuit ended on Hugh Howell Road Tuesday.

Green-Coley faces charges of burglary, theft by receiving a motor vehicle, theft by receiving a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to police.

Watson and the younger teen face multiple counts of burglary, police said.

The string of 24 burglaries began June 18 when 14 commercial break-ins were reported at shopping plazas located at 7655 Mall Parkway, 6746 Covington Highway and 1232 S. Hairston Road.

Another wave hit Gwinnett County around 2 a.m. Tuesday when the suspects broke into seven more businesses on Lawrenceville Highway, Northlake Parkway and DeKalb Industrial Way.

Later that day, a DeKalb County patrol officer spotted the suspect's car near Briarcliff Road and Lavista Road, but the driver sped away and nearly struck a marked police vehicle during a chase through Tucker.

During the chase, officers watched the occupants throw cash register tills and other stolen items directly out of the moving car.

The vehicle pursuit ended abruptly when the driver lost control of the stolen vehicle and struck a curb on Hugh Howell Road.

The three people inside jumped out of the car and tried to run, but officers quickly caught them, finding two of the suspects hiding inside a dumpster.

Police found three total firearms during the arrests; records showed that both the vehicle and one handgun were stolen, authorities said.

What's next:

DeKalb County investigators noted that the investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are expected.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name of the 15-year-old suspect. Investigators have not disclosed the specific names of the 21 affected businesses or the total value of the cash and property stolen during the crime spree.