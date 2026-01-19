3 apartments damaged in fire off North Druid Hills Sunday night

The Brief Fire broke out just before 11 p.m. at an apartment complex off North Druid Hills Road Three units were damaged and three residents were displaced No injuries reported; cause remains under investigation



A fire tore through an apartment complex in DeKalb County late Sunday night, damaging multiple units and displacing several residents.

What we know:

Fire crews were called to the complex off North Druid Hills Road just before 11 p.m., where they encountered heavy flames and thick smoke. Officials said three apartment units were damaged in the blaze, leaving three people temporarily without housing.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the American Red Cross is assisting the displaced families.