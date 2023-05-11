29-year-old man killed in Forsyth County crash Wednesday

A 29-year-old man was killed in a crash on May 10 in Forsyth County.

According to Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, the Forsyth County dispatch was informed by the Dawson County dispatch that a crash had been reported on Blue Ridge Overlook at Carlisle Road.

According to the evidence at the scene, a 2003 Ford Taurus, driven by 29-year-old William Wiggins of Oakwood, was heading south on Carlisle Road, approaching the intersection at Blue Ridge Overlook. Wiggins failed to yield to the traffic on Blue Ridge Overlook and pulled out in front of a 1993 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck. The pickup tried to avoid the crash, but was unable to do so.

Wiggins was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Neither impairment nor speed is suspected to have played a role in the crash, and an investigation by Forsyth County's Traffic Specialist Unit is ongoing.