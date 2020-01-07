Expand / Collapse search

26 years of his life stolen, Georgia man devotes life to fighting injustice

Published 
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Wrongfully convicted man fighting injustice

Former minor league baseball player Jimmie Gardner spent 26 years in prison before being exonerated.

ATLANTA - Jimmie "JC" Gardner on Good Day Atlanta:  He was wrongfully convicted of a crime and spent 26 years in prison before being exonerated. Now, this former Minor League baseball player devotes his life to fighting injustice. Jimmie "JC" Gardner stops by Good Day Atlanta to share his incredible story with viewers.   

For more information on the Georgia Innocence Project click here.  For more information on Jimmie Gardner click here.