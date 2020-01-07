26 years of his life stolen, Georgia man devotes life to fighting injustice
ATLANTA - Jimmie "JC" Gardner on Good Day Atlanta: He was wrongfully convicted of a crime and spent 26 years in prison before being exonerated. Now, this former Minor League baseball player devotes his life to fighting injustice. Jimmie "JC" Gardner stops by Good Day Atlanta to share his incredible story with viewers.
