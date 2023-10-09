26-year-old Lawrenceville woman missing since Sept. 25, family says

article

The Gwinnett County Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a 26-year-old female resident of Lawrenceville, Detryauna Hemphill.

On Oct. 5, the family of Detryauna Hemphill reached out to Gwinnett County Police to report her as missing. According to reports, Detryauna was last seen by her family on Sept. 25, when she left her residence on Villa Ridge Parkway in unincorporated Lawrenceville. At the time of her departure, Detryauna informed her family that she was heading out to visit some friends.

Detryauna is 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs approximately 300 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans paired with a blue and white top.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have seen Detryauna or has information about her whereabouts to immediately call 911.