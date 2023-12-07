25-year-old found shot to death on South Fulton road

A 25-year-old man was killed on Wednesday night in the 6200 block of Feldwood Road near Lake Feldwood in South Fulton, according to police.

The South Fulton Police Department says officers responded to the area at approximately 7:50 p.m. Upon arrival, they found the victim, who had been shot, lying in the road.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. At this time, there is no information about a possible motive or suspect.