23-year-old woman found shot in South Fulton dies, shooter still at-large
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - The woman who South Fulton police said was shot early Thursday morning has died.
It happened around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Flat Shoals Road and El Caudillo Court in South Fulton. Police said officers arrived at the scene to find a woman in the roadway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim, later identified as 23-year-old Alexis Luckey, of East Point, was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where she later died.
Authorities released a photo of the victim on Friday.
Investigators have not identified a suspect or the circumstances behind the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dickerson at 404-809-7331 or Crime Stoppers.
