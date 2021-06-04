23-year-old woman found shot in South Fulton dies, shooter still at-large

article

The woman who South Fulton police said was shot early Thursday morning has died.

It happened around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Flat Shoals Road and El Caudillo Court in South Fulton. Police said officers arrived at the scene to find a woman in the roadway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim, later identified as 23-year-old Alexis Luckey, of East Point, was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where she later died.

Authorities released a photo of the victim on Friday.

Investigators have not identified a suspect or the circumstances behind the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dickerson at 404-809-7331 or Crime Stoppers.

