Need Halloween costume ideas? These ones are trending

As the leaves start to fall and pumpkin spice fills the air, October ushers in the spookiest season of the year - Boo!

It's time to embrace your inner ghoul and embark on a thrilling quest for the perfect Halloween costume. Whether you're channeling your favorite celebrity, a classic character, or something entirely out-of-the-box, the hunt for that show-stopping ensemble is a bewitching adventure in itself.

So, grab your broomstick and let's ride into the enchanting world of Halloween costumes, where creativity knows no bounds and the only limit is your imagination.

Google's 2023 Top 10 U.S. Halloween Costumes

Witch

Spider-Man

Dinosaur

Any character from Stranger Things

Fairy

Pirate

Rabbit

Cheerleader

Cowboy

Harley Quinn

Blue Ivy Carter perform onstage during the Beyoncé "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR"

Trendy/Pop Culture Halloween Costumes

Barbie

The Little Mermaid

Taylor Swift

Blue Ivy Carter from Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour

Mario, Luigi, or Princess Peach

Cosplayers dressed as Ken and Barbie at the 2023 Comic-Con International: San Diego

Halloween couples' costume ideas

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Barbie and Ken

Ariel and Prince Eric

Scoobie Doo and Shaggy

Mickey and Minnie Mouse

A parade participant in costume attends the 2022 Halloween parade in Sausalito, California

Last minute & DIY Halloween costumes

Cat: Easy! Just paint your nose black and add three lines on each side for whiskers. You'll score bonus points if you can find a headband with cat ears.

Ghost: All you need is a white bedsheet. But, don't forget the eyeholes!

Billie Eilish: You'll need over-sized clothes for this one. A baggie hoodie, shorts that fall below-the-knee, sneakers and crew socks should do the trick.

X, formerly known as Twitter: If all else fails, just use a white or silver marker to draw the letter ‘X’ on a black t-shirt, and call it a day.

Wednesday Addams: Part your hair down the middle for braided pigtails, and wear all black. If you're headed to a party, it wouldn't hurt to learn the "Wednesday Dance." Steal the show!

Clark Kent: This one's totally safe for the office. You're in a suit! If you want to add some pizzazz, safety pin the end of your tie to the shoulder of your blazer to make it look like it's flying.

Smarty Pants: Buy a bag of Smarties candy rolls and glue or tape them to an old pair of pants. You can throw on a pair of glasses and carry around a book to really sell the look.

Happy Halloween-ing!