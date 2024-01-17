20 people displaced by fire at Duluth apartment complex on Tuesday

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Twenty people were displaced by a fire at The Everett Apartments at 306 Club Place in Duluth on Tuesday, according to the Gwinnett County Fire Department.

The fire department responded to the fire at 5:25 p.m. Upon arrival, smoke could be seen coming from the building and they found fire on the first floor extending into the 2nd floor and attic space.

Crews deployed three lines to fully extinguish the flames.

Once the fire was brought under control, heavy fire damage was found in the initial fire unit and four adjacent units sustained minimal fire and smoke damage.

No injuries were reported on scene.

The occupant of the apartment stated he noticed smoke coming from the HVAC unit and notified maintenance who looked at it and did not notice any issues.

Moments later, the occupant noticed more smoke coming form the unit and called 911.

Approximately 10 occupants were evacuated during the fire.

14 adults and 6 children were displaced due to the fire and smoke damage. The American Red Cross will provide temporary assistance.