2 women shot after attack on tow truck driver in downtown Atlanta

The Brief Two women were shot after chasing a man who attacked their tow-truck-driver father at a downtown Atlanta gas station. The shooter fled after the shooting; the victims are expected to recover at Grady Memorial Hospital. Police are reviewing surveillance video and examining the SUV involved to identify the gunman.



Police are searching for a gunman who shot two women overnight after the pair chased down a man accused of attacking their father at a downtown gas station.

What we know:

The shooting happened late Sunday at the BP station at John Wesley Dobbs Avenue and Piedmont Avenue, where a tow truck driver was attempting to remove an SUV from the property.

Investigators say the SUV’s driver became irate, sparking a heated argument and then a physical fight. The driver allegedly slammed the tow truck operator to the ground before running north on John Wesley Dobbs.

Both of the tow truck driver’s daughters, who work at the gas station, ran after the man. About a half-block away, in a nearby church parking lot, the confrontation escalated again. Police say that’s when the driver pulled out a gun and shot both women.

The victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and are expected to recover. Their father did not require hospitalization.

What they're saying:

Witnesses described a chaotic scene as gunfire erupted.

What's next:

The gunman fled before officers arrived. Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage from the gas station and examining the SUV involved in the dispute, hoping it will lead them to the shooter.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a detailed description of the shooter and are urging anyone with information to come forward.