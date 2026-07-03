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2 women arrested for meth trafficking during Marietta traffic stop

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Marietta
Published July 3, 2026 1:51 PM EDT
Published July 3, 2026 1:51 PM EDT
article

Courtesy of Cherokee County 

The Brief

    • A Marietta traffic stop led to the seizure of about a half-pound of methamphetamine.
    • Two women were arrested after investigators say they were transporting the drugs from Georgia to North Carolina.
    • The investigation later led to a search of a North Carolina home, where authorities found more suspected meth and drug packaging materials.

MARIETTA. Ga. - A recent multi-agency investigation involving law enforcement in Georgia and North Carolina led to the seizure of methamphetamine and the arrests of two women accused of drug trafficking.

What we know:

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina, investigators learned that Loretta Huskins, of Andrews, North Carolina, was traveling to Georgia to obtain methamphetamine for distribution in Cherokee County. Working with the Clay County Sheriff's Office and the Marietta Police Department, authorities tracked the investigation across state lines.

On June 24, the Marietta Police Department conducted a traffic stop involving Huskins. Police said officers recovered approximately one-half pound of methamphetamine from the vehicle. Huskins and passenger Rose Cathey were arrested on drug trafficking charges.

The following day, investigators executed a search warrant at Huskins' home in Andrews, where they said they found additional suspected methamphetamine, digital scales and packaging materials.

What they're saying:

Cherokee County Sheriff Chris Wood credited the successful investigation to cooperation between agencies in both states.

"Once again, we are proving that city, county, and state lines are not walls—they are opportunities for teamwork and collaboration," Wood said in a statement.

What's next:

Both women are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

The Source

  • Information was provided via press release from Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. 

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